iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,836,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,202,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

