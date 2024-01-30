iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Reduced by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

