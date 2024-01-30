iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.45

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.45 and last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 226935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.45.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.70.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

