iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 563,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,565. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.