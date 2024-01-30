iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWF traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $318.72. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

