iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 267,924 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.