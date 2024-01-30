iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 3,831,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

