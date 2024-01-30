iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Decreased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 13,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,971. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.