iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after buying an additional 5,334,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,925,000 after acquiring an additional 432,409 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,218,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 299,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

