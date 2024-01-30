iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 933,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,706 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,110,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 2,581,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $55.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

