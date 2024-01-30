iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.09

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 2770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,497,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

