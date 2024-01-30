iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IXJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.55. 41,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,589. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

