iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $60,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.65. 6,738,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

