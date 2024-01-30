iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,346. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

