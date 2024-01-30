iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $492.80. 819,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $493.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

