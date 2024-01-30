Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,504 shares of company stock worth $10,188,239. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

