Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 30th (ABNB, ALA, ALB, ALGN, ALV, AMP, AP.UN, APLS, APPF, ATS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 30th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $137.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $107.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $254.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$2.20 to C$2.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $13.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price cut by Stephens from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $93.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $274.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $585.00 to $845.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target increased by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $14.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$52.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $179.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $206.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $187.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target cut by Stephens from $40.00 to $38.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $491.00 to $506.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna to $49.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $413.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $232.00 to $238.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $221.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.65. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $465.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$20.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $185.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $37.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $158.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $51.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $154.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$18.25 to C$19.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $530.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $450.00 to $625.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $700.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$116.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$1.10. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $73.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$1.49 to C$6.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR) was given a C$0.50 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$217.00 to C$233.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $177.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

