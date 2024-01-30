Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.14. 9,397,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,027,008. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $429.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average of $381.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

