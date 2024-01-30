Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,537,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,000,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

