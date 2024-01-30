Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Report on PEY

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.