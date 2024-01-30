Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.94. The stock had a trading volume of 517,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,938 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

