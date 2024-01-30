Internet Computer Price Up 24.6% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and $120.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,920,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,150 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

