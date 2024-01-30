Internet Computer Price Up 16.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and approximately $123.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.00 or 0.00027636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,921,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,842 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

