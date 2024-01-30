Internet Computer Price Up 16.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and approximately $123.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.00 or 0.00027636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00083595 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022147 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007326 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001717 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.
Internet Computer Token Profile
Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,921,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,842 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Internet Computer Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
