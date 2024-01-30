International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.4 days.
International Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
International Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.