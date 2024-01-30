International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

