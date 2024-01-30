International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lowered by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

