International Business Machines Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.66 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,010. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

