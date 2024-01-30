Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 829,909 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 9,914,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,330,308. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

