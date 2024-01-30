Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 991 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

