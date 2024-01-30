Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 4,556 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 124,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,771. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

