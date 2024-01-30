Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,695,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 236,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

