Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $72.63 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,507 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 7.40% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $72,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.