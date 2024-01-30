Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,037 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

