Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

