Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.84 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

