Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.84 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

