Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

