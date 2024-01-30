Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,330 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.55% of Integer worth $40,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 374,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Stock Up 0.7 %

Integer stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

