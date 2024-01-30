inSure DeFi Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $106.70 million and $225,137.57 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.24 or 0.99833870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00203865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00400915 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $216,210.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.