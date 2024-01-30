Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance
Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
