Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells 851 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

ACN stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.18. The stock had a trading volume of 592,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,736. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.98. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

