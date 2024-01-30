Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 55,021 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,021 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $206,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 1,563,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,511. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

