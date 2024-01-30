Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,084,749 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084,749 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $87,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 4,319,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,199. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.