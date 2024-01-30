Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,016,969 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,745,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016,969 shares during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP comprises approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $238,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

SBS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 96,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

