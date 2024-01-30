Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.05% of Donaldson worth $74,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,413. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

