Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,290 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $130,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.47. 225,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

