Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.66% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $121,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.3% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 167,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. 874,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.