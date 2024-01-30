Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 81,776 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,776 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.19% of TE Connectivity worth $459,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,965 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 261,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

