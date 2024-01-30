Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $310.99 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,507 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.69% of Republic Services worth $310,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 96,130 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.52.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

