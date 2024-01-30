Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $200.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $200,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,229.28. 25,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,323. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,161.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,150.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

