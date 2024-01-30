Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $191.51 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.79% of Valmont Industries worth $191,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

